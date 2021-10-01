KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Gunner, the Young-Williams Pet of the Week. Gunner is a goofy 6-year-old Australian Shepherd mix. Gunner loves to play, cuddle and be close to folks as well as other dogs and cats. Gunner, who also goes by “Gum gum.” loves car rides and has pair of beautiful eyes: one blue and one brown.

The seventh annual Cause for Paws event is coming up on Oct. 21. The outdoor, in-person dinner auction and concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at Historic Westwood, 3425 Kingston Pike, in Sequoyah Hills. The night is one of Young-William’s signature fundraisers.

Young-Williams is also looking for foster volunteers. It also National Walk Your Dog Week. Volunteers can come in and walk any of the dogs or take a dog out to see if they are right for you and your family. Visit Young-Williams’ website for more information and fill out the fostering form.