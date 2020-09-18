KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Hallie, our Young-Williams Pet of the Week.

Hallie is a 7-year-old Mastiff who loves bacon treats. She enjoys short walks and time spent on the couch.

Hallie and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. Applicants are asked to submit an online adoption application and a member of YWAC adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

The animal center is really in need of volunteers going into one of the busiest seasons for shelters. Young-Williams will work with volunteers’ schedules and provide any training needed.

The animal shelter is preparing for its sixth-annual Cause for Paws. The virtual event will have creative storytelling, behind-the-scenes access, and appearances from some adoptable pets.

Young-Williams has given away more than 12,000 pounds of food this year to pet owners who are unable to afford it because of COVID-19 layoffs or financial struggles.

The Cause of Paws event will be held Oct. 8. It begins at noon.

