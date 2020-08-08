Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Huckleberry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Huckelberry, our Young Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Huckleberry is a 10-year-old domestic medium hair. He loves eating, sleeping, relaxing, and receiving head scratches. He also enjoys spending time with people, and perhaps other animals. Huckleberry takes some time to warm up to people and is not much for playing but does enjoy a good window to watch the birds.

Huckleberry and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. You’re encouraged to submit an online adoption application and a member of the Young-Williams adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

All August long Young-Williams will be participating in a national “Clear the Shelters” event. The adoption special includes a flat fee of $20 for adult pets instead of the regular $40 cost. Puppies remain $250 each, kittens are $100 and buy one, get one free, and adult cats over 3 years old are free.

Adoption staff will help potential adopters find the right pet for their lifestyle and needs and assist with completion of the adoption application. Every animal adopted during the special promotion will receive the same services covered by the regular adoption fees, which include a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more.

You can find out more information about other pets and how to set up an adoption appointment by visiting the Young-Williams Animal Center website.

