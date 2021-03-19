Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Jack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Jack, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Jack is a retriever mix who may have some gray on his face, but still loves a good time like a relaxing walk in the park. The animal center says the 8-year-old mix is “very sweet with people of all ages, and would appreciate a retirement home that can help him stay active.”

Jack and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, they are allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, visitors are asked to please follow the posted instructions for signing in.

