Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Jake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Jake, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Jake is a 3-year-old pittie mix and has been at Young-Williams for several weeks waiting on his forever family. Despite his larger size at 73 pounds, he still tries to sit on your lap but does reward you with kisses.

He also knows commands like sit, down, come and stay.

Jake may be a little shy at first but loves people and will warm up quickly.

Jake and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center. However, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment-only until further notice. You’re encouraged to submit an online adoption application and a member of the Young-Williams adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

You can find out more information about other pets and how to set up an adoption appointment by visiting the Young-Williams Animal Center website.

LATEST STORIES