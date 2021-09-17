Young-Williams Pet of the Week: James

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet James the Young-Williams Pet of the Week. James is a 2-year-old sweet rescue from Hurricane Ida. The young pup was diagnosed with heartworm disease and is undergoing treatment.

Because of the medication, James needs to be quiet and not very active.

Young-Williams is still looking for foster volunteers. The animal center saw nearly 1,000 animals come in during the month of August. There are currently 170 animals available. Visit Young-Williams’ website and fill out the fostering form.

