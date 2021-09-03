Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Jessie

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Meet Jessie, the Young-Williams Player of the Week. Jessie is a 2 1/2-year-old Chihuahua mix. He might be a missing pet and Young-Williams would love to reconnect Jessie with his owners.

However, if they are not found, he will be up for adoption.

Jessie is not alone. Efforts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida have filled the shelter and foster parents and forever homes are needed. All animals that can be fostered, will be examined by the shelter veterinarian and given tests, vaccines, de-wormer and flea treatments.

Young-Williams will provide supplies needed for care at no cost to the foster. To become a foster, visit Young-Williams’ website and fill out the fostering form.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Positively Tennessee: Clowning around on the big screen

Fair weather for fun at the Sevier County Fair

Parents ask judge for Knox County Schools mask mandate

First Friday in Knoxville: Taps & Tunes and more throughout September

Tennessee leads nation in new COVID-19 infections per capita

Knox County parents ask judge for mask mandate in schools