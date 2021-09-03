Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Jessie

KNOXVILLE (WATE) — Meet Jessie, the Young-Williams Player of the Week. Jessie is a 2 1/2-year-old Chihuahua mix. He might be a missing pet and Young-Williams would love to reconnect Jessie with his owners.

However, if they are not found, he will be up for adoption.

Jessie is not alone. Efforts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida have filled the shelter and foster parents and forever homes are needed. All animals that can be fostered, will be examined by the shelter veterinarian and given tests, vaccines, de-wormer and flea treatments.

Young-Williams will provide supplies needed for care at no cost to the foster. To become a foster, visit Young-Williams’ website and fill out the fostering form.