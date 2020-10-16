Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Joy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Joy, our Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Joy is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair that is an “absolute delight” according to the Young-Williams staff. She purrs up a storm when she’s around people.

Joy had a positive test for FeLv. FeLv is a disease common in cats that leads to a shorter lifespan. It does not require any additional medication or treatment, just a loving home for the cats infected.

There is a possibility for false positive tests, so retesting in 6 months is advised.

FeLv positive cats should only live with other FeLv positive cats. FeLv is not contagious to humans or non-cats. Joy is available for adoption and is currently at the animal center’s 3201 Division St. location.

Joy and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19 precautions a limited number of people will be allowed on the adoption floor at a time. Visitors are asked to follow the posted instructions for signing in upon arrival.

