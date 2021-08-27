Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Katie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Katie, a long-time favorite and this week’s Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. Katie is an 8-year-old mixed breed and loves her ball.

The Animal Center would like to remind everyone that they have more than just cats and dogs for adoption. Gerbils, roosters, chickens, snakes, and other exotic animals are taken in by Young-Williams. More than 750 pets found homes in July.

Foster parents are also needed. Fostering animals comes at no financial cost to foster families. Young-Williams provides all the supplies needed for a short-term stay, so all you need to provide is space and love. Potential fosters can apply by visiting www.young-williams.org or emailing questions to foster@young-williams.org.

