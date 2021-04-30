Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Katie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Katie, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Katie is an 8-year-old terrier mix who loves to cuddle, take naps and play with toys. She is looking for a home to retire to and prefers to be the only dog in the home and older children. She is a sweetheart as well who likes to greet others on her walks.

Katie and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, Young-Williams is allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in. 

