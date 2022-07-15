KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Kuzco is this week’s Young-Williams pet of the week.

The shelter says he has quickly become one of their favorites. He is seven years old boxer, and loves his walks. The shelter says he even carries a toy with him. He also loves to say hi to everyone he sees.

Young Williams says an ideal home for Kuzco will be a home with older children or a quieter home.

“He’s at our division street location if someone is interested and would like to learn more. He also has his profile our website, young-williams.org,” said Amy Buttry, operations manager at Young-Williams.

If you want to adopt Kuzco or any adult animal at Young Williams, July is the time to do it. Throughout this month, adoption fees are lowered for adult animals thanks to the Empty the Shelters event.