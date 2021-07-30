Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Lady

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Lady, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. Lady is a 9-year-old terrier mix and is at the shelter’s Division Street location.

The staff at Young-Williams say that Lady lives up to her name and has “impeccable manners.” She is also described as a snuggle bug who enjoys walks and visiting friends.

Young-Williams Animal Center | Adopt a Pet 

The shelter says it has a lot of animals right now, many of which are strays. There are 130 animals on the animal center’s strays page. Prevention is the key to not losing your pet. The shelters offers inexpensive microchipping for pets.

Foster parents are also needed. Fostering animals comes at no financial cost to foster families. Young-Williams provides all the supplies needed for a short-term stay, so all you need to provide is space and love. Potential fosters can apply by visiting www.young-williams.org or emailing questions to foster@young-williams.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Lady

U.S. warns China is building more nuclear missile silos

With evictions looming, Congress strains to extend ban

Damaged fiber-optic cable line affects residents’ internet in Blount, Sevier counties

Knoxville home called ‘hub of drug trafficking’ closed as public nuisance

Missing teens found safe in Harrogate