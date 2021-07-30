Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Lady

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Lady, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week. Lady is a 9-year-old terrier mix and is at the shelter’s Division Street location.

The staff at Young-Williams say that Lady lives up to her name and has “impeccable manners.” She is also described as a snuggle bug who enjoys walks and visiting friends.

Young-Williams Animal Center | Adopt a Pet

The shelter says it has a lot of animals right now, many of which are strays. There are 130 animals on the animal center’s strays page. Prevention is the key to not losing your pet. The shelters offers inexpensive microchipping for pets.

Foster parents are also needed. Fostering animals comes at no financial cost to foster families. Young-Williams provides all the supplies needed for a short-term stay, so all you need to provide is space and love. Potential fosters can apply by visiting www.young-williams.org or emailing questions to foster@young-williams.org.