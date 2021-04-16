Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Lady

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Lady, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Lady is a 9-year-old terrier/pit bull mix that is happy and friendly. She and other pit mixes are part of an adoption special going on at the animal center.

The Don’t ‘Pittie’ a Shelter Dog, Adopt One special runs April 15-18. Adopters of adult dogs of any breed or mix, not just “pitties,” will make a mandatory donation in the amount of their choosing to Young-Williams Animal Center.

As always, cats 3 years and older are free to adopt, and the adoption fee for puppies remains $250.

“Our shelter is full of dogs, including many pittie mixes and breeds from small to large, and we are hoping, with the community’s help, to empty our cages and find forever homes for every single one,” said Janet Testerman, CEO of Young-Williams Animal Center. “These dogs deserve a second chance. If you have been thinking about adopting your next best buddy, now is the time to save a life and bring a furry companion into your family.”

Every dog adopted during the special promotion will receive the same services covered by the regular adoption fees, which include a veterinary exam, spay/neuter surgery, some standard vaccinations, a microchip with registration and more.

All adopters also will be screened by shelter staff.

Both Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division St., and Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.

The adoption special is available at both facilities

Lady and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, they are allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Visitors are asked to please follow the posted instructions for signing in.