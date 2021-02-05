Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Lexi

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Lexi, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Lexi is a 3-year-old large breed/mountain cur mix. Lexi is a bit shy and needs some time to get to know people but warms up quickly.

Arnold and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, the shelter is allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at this time. Upon arrival, visitors are asked to please follow the posted instructions for signing in.

Young-Williams is hosting a Cookies for a Cause fundraiser through Feb. 8. When you order Ham’n Goody’s cookies through Young-Williams, 50% of proceeds are donated back to help care for lost, stray and injured pets. Each box of one-dozen cookies is $15.

The animal shelter is hoping to sell 1,000 boxes.