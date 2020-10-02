KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Lil Momma, our Young-Williams Pet of the Week.

Lil Momma is a 10-year-old domestic short-haired cat. She is super friendly, loves to cuddle and is very vocal. She is also great around other cats and dogs.

Lil Momma and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

This weekend is the perfect time to adopt. Young-Williams is hosting an empty the shelters event sponsored by the Bissell Foundation. All adoptions, except for puppies, cost just $25. Both locations of the animal center, on Kingston Pike and Division Street, will be open for visitors to meet and take home a pet.

The empty the shelter event will go on through Sunday.

LATEST STORIES