KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Lou, the Young-Williams Pet of the Week. Lou is a 10-year-old domestic shorthair/mix cat.

Lou loves to be petted and scratched and has the sweetest purrs according to the animal shelter. While he does seek attention he also loves to curl up for a good nap.

You can find more information on Lou and other adoptable pets online at young-williams.org.