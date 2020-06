KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Matthew, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Matthew is a 3-year-old pit/mixed breed dog with a big smile and goofy personality. He is learning some commands like sit and stay.

Matthew and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.

To view some of these adoptable pets, visit the Young-Williams Animal Center website.