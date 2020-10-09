Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Midnight

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Midnight, our Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Midnight is a 3-year-old black Labrador retriever mix who is extremely loving and sweet according to the animal center. He loves to cuddle and take long naps. He gets along well with other dogs and is well behaved.

Midnight other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. Applicants are asked to submit an online adoption application and a member of YWAC adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

