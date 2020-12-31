Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Mylo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Mylo, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Mylo is an 11-year-old hound mix. He is a sweet, social, and tolerant dog who has lived with kids and other dogs successfully. He likes to cuddle and relax with his current foster parents.

Mylo along with other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, the shelter is allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in.