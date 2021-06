KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Nala, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Nala is a 3-year-old Argentine Dogo mix who had a rough start to life but still has a lot of love to give. She prefers to be the only dog in the house and takes a minute to warm up to strangers but once she does, she loves to give kisses and cuddles.

Nala and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center.