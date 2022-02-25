KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This pup is too doggone cute! Meet Outback, Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet of the Week.

According to the shelter, Outback is a friendly dog who absolutely loves people and loves to play. He is a huge water dog and loves to swim.

Outback is eight years old, so he doesn’t need a lot of exercise. He is content with short walks and playtime.

He is housebroken and also enjoys going for car rides. Outback can be adopted at Young-Williams for $40.

Outback has been with the shelter for a while. He was returned after previously being adopted.

“Sometimes it can be a little disheartening when you see an animal return to the shelter, but we really like to look at it as another opportunity to find another fit for the animal,” a Young-Williams staff member said.

To meet Outback or any of the other furry friends at Young-Williams, check out their website.