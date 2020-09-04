Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Rambo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Rambo, our Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Rambo is an 8-year-old domestic longhair. He is a sweet, playful, and wants to be next to someone at all times. He likes to be pet all over, sit at the window to watch the scenery, and loves Kong toys, according to Young-Williams.

Rambo and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, all adoptions are by appointment only until further notice. Applicants are asked to submit an online adoption application and a member of YWAC adoption staff will contact you within 24 hours.

The animal center is really in need of volunteers going into one of the busiest seasons for shelters. Young-Williams will work with volunteers’ schedules and provide any training needed.

