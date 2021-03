KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Simone, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Simone is a very sweet 10-year-old gray kitty who is just so loveable, according to Young-Williams. She loves to play and is very quiet and would do best in a calm home.

Simone and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, animal center officials say they continue enacting several measures. Please their policies for updates, here.