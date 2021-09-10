KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Sunny, the Young-Williams Pet of the Week. Sunny is a 4-year-old golden retriever mix.

The staff at Young-Williams says Sunny is a sweet boy that would prefer to be the only dog in the home as he doesn’t get along with all dogs but he is gentle with people and likes to play.

Visit Young-Williams’ website to find out more about Sunny and the other adoptable pets at the animal shelter.

Efforts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida proved fruitful in East Tennessee. Young-Williams says they received 100 emergency fosters from the community. Young-Williams provided supplies needed for care at no cost to the foster. To become a foster now, visit Young-Williams’ website and fill out the fostering form.