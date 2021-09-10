Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Sunny

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Sunny, the Young-Williams Pet of the Week. Sunny is a 4-year-old golden retriever mix.

The staff at Young-Williams says Sunny is a sweet boy that would prefer to be the only dog in the home as he doesn’t get along with all dogs but he is gentle with people and likes to play.

Visit Young-Williams’ website to find out more about Sunny and the other adoptable pets at the animal shelter.

Efforts to help shelters in the path of Hurricane Ida proved fruitful in East Tennessee. Young-Williams says they received 100 emergency fosters from the community. Young-Williams provided supplies needed for care at no cost to the foster. To become a foster now, visit Young-Williams’ website and fill out the fostering form.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Power of the Purse

Remembering Knoxville-native killed in 9/11 attacks

Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Sunny

East Tennessee firefighters participating in Knoxville 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

100 Black Men hosts health fair

"God spared my life that day"