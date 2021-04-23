Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Taylor Sniff

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Taylor Sniff, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

T. Sniff is a 7-year-old hound mix that is energetic, gentle, friendly and trainable. She has lived with children successfully and is ready to shake off the animal shelter for a good home.

All adopters also will be screened by shelter staff.

Both Young-Williams Animal Center at 3201 Division St., and Young-Williams Animal Village at 6400 Kingston Pike are open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and closed for one hour from 1-2 p.m. for animal quiet time.