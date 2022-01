KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Zappy the Young-Williams Pet of the Week. Zappy is a very energetic dog who already knows how to sit and will offer a paw, especially if you have cookies.

The staff at the animal shelter says Zappy is a perfect walking and hiking partner. He would prefer to be the only dog in the house and is better with older children.

You can find more information on Zappy and other adoptable pets online at young-williams.org.