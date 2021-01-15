Young-Williams Pet of the Week: Ziggy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Ziggy, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pet of the Week.

Ziggy is a 10-year-old bulldog mix who loves toys. He loves to go on day trips with the Young-Williams staff and go on walks.

Ziggy and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, they are allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Upon arrival, please follow the posted instructions for signing in.

The new year is a perfect time to think about getting a microchip for your pets.

“It does not hurt. It does not cause them any discomfort and is very easy to get done,” Young-Williams Adoptions Manager Kat Stone said.

If your pet is lost a microchip can be the difference between the pet being gone forever and coming home safely.