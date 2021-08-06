Young-Williams Pets of the Week: MacGyver litter

As Seen On WATE

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pete Thornton, Jack Dalton, Penny Parker, Nikki Carpenter, and Macgyver are the Young-Williams Pets of the Week. The litter of kittens named after characters from the popular “Macgyver” TV series are up for adoption just ahead of International Cat Day, Sunday, Aug. 8.

Young-Williams Animal Center | Adopt a Pet 

It’s been really awesome to have them for the last five weeks,” said Young-Williams Marketing Director Amy Miller, who is fostering the five. “You really get to know them.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Pigskin Previews: Farragut Admirals

Search to fill Director of Knox Co. Health Dept. begins

First Friday events in Downtown Knoxville

Nashville venues start requiring vaccine proof

Ty the camel retires from Zoo Knoxville

House speaker calls for legislative session