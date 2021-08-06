Young-Williams Pets of the Week: MacGyver litter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pete Thornton, Jack Dalton, Penny Parker, Nikki Carpenter, and Macgyver are the Young-Williams Pets of the Week. The litter of kittens named after characters from the popular “Macgyver” TV series are up for adoption just ahead of International Cat Day, Sunday, Aug. 8.

It’s been really awesome to have them for the last five weeks,” said Young-Williams Marketing Director Amy Miller, who is fostering the five. “You really get to know them.”