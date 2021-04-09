Young-Williams Pets of the Week: Teva & Taz

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet Teva and Taz, the Young-Williams Animal Center Pets of the Week.

Teva and Taz are a bonded pair of 5-year-old domestic shorthair cats that like to lay around and enjoy the sun and each other’s company. They’ve been together since birth, so they are seeking a loving home together.

Teva, Taz and other adoptable pets are available at both locations of the animal center; however, due to COVID-19, they are allowing a limited number of people on the adoption floor at a time. Visitors are asked to please follow the posted instructions for signing in.