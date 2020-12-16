Zoo Knoxville hosting animal art auction via 32auctions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is continuing to raise funds to support its Emergency Animal Relief Fund to help them recover from the impacts of COVID-19 and maintain its animal residents.

The zoo is auctioning off art created by its animal artists, with the silent auction hosting platform, 32auctions.

Art is an enrichment project for these animals, with each species having a different painting technique.

Available for auction this time around is the work of “Mondo” and “Dolly” the white rhinos, “Charlie” the raccoon, the elephants, African painted dogs and Polish chickens.

The Zoo Knoxville Animal Artists in ReZOOdence auction went live this week and runs through Monday, Dec. 21. The zoo hopes to raise $2,000.