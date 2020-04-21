Zoo Knoxville hosts animal art auction for its emergency animal relief fund

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Zoo Knoxville is raising funds to support its Emergency Animal Relief Fund by auctioning off art created by their animal artists.

The zoo is going live at 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on Facebook with a different artist. Two of those artists from Monday are female southern white rhinos, Dolly and Polly.

Making art is an enrichment project for the animals, each species has a very different painting technique.

The Zoo says all the paint is non-toxic and safe for animals.

The Zoo Knoxville Art Auction went live online Monday night and will be running through April 27.

Polly and Dolly’s art is currently seeing the highest bid, but the African elephants, Malayan tigers, chimpanzees, red pandas, even turkeys are also featured artists.

