Ask Isaacs: Brittney Spears conservatorship

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side legal analyst Greg Isaacs offers insight into Brittney Spears’ conservatorship and the fight to end it.

Spears has been under a court-enforced conservatorship for 13 years. A conservatorship is put in place when a person is considered to have a severely diminished mental capacity. A court can step in and grant a conservator the power to make financial decisions and major life choices for them. The conservator can be a family member, a close friend or a court-appointed professional.

Recently there have been calls from Spears’ fans, Congress members, and most recently the ACLU to end the conservatorship.