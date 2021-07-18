Ask Isaacs: Brittney Spears conservatorship

Ask Isaacs

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — WATE 6 On Your Side legal analyst Greg Isaacs offers insight into Brittney Spears’ conservatorship and the fight to end it.

Spears has been under a court-enforced conservatorship for 13 years. A conservatorship is put in place when a person is considered to have a severely diminished mental capacity. A court can step in and grant a conservator the power to make financial decisions and major life choices for them. The conservator can be a family member, a close friend or a court-appointed professional.

Recently there have been calls from Spears’ fans, Congress members, and most recently the ACLU to end the conservatorship.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Tie clip

Protesters gather in Market Square in support of those in Cuba

Search underway for missing 18-year-old

Victim identified in deadly shooting

Woman dead following shooting

Multi-use stadium proposed in Knoxville