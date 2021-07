KNOXVILLE, Tenn, (WATE) — A Lenoir City mother is grieving after her son was killed in a bizarre incident on I-75 on June 10. According to Knoxville Police, a steel piece that was part of a tractor-trailer went airborne before hitting a car behind it. The steel plate went through the windshield, hitting the driver and killing him.

That driver was 28-year-old Ben Hillsgrove. His mother tells us he was on his way home from work.