Ask Isaacs: Tennessee’s only female death row inmate fighting to get off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The only woman on Tennessee’s death row is fighting to get off death row. WATE 6 On Your Side legal analyst Greg Isaacs sheds light on Christa Gail Pike’s request to block the setting of an execution date.

According to Pike’s request to the Tennessee Supreme Court, “Her youth, her sexual victimization and traumatic upbringing, as well as her severe mental illness justify a commutation of the death sentence.”

Pike became the youngest woman to be sentenced to death in the United States since 1972. There have only been 17 women executed in the U.S. in the last 49 years.

