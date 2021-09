KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday, Joseph Daniels was sentenced to 51-years in prison after being convicted in the death of his son Joe Clyde Daniels, also known as Baby Joe. WATE 6 On Your Side Legal Analyst Greg Isaacs breaks down the sentencing.

Daniels was found guilty on charges of felony murder, second-degree murder, aggravated child abuse, filing a false report, and evidence tampering.