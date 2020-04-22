Astronaut Scott Kelly and memoir author holding online masterclass discussion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the University of Tennessee’s most noted alumnus is hosting a public zoom discussion Wednesday alongside his memoir author.

Writer Margaret Lazarus Dean and astronaut Scott Kelly will “Zoom in” to discuss their 2017 national bestseller Endurance: A Year in Space, A Lifetime of Discovery on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The event is part of the the University of Tennessee Humanities Center’s Public Books Masterclass series.

The book details Kelly’s life, as well as that of his twin brother Mark, as they became naval aviators and test pilots and then were both selected for NASA Astronaut Group 16.

