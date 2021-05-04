At least 10 EF-0 tornadoes suspected in a preliminary assessment of Tuesday morning storms in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Nashville has confirmed that at least 10 tornadoes occurred this morning across the area.

“Most of the damage and/or pictures we have seen has been in the EF-0 realm of things, but we’re still investigating,” stated Hurley.

“It will take us several days to develop survey details as well as specific maps since many of these tornadoes were embedded within straight-line wind damage as well.”

Based on damage and radar imagery, the NWS thinks the following areas had tornadoes: Robertson, Cheatham, Davidson, Sumner, Trousdale, Jackson, Smith, DeKalb, White, Cumberland, and Bedford counties.

“It will take some time for us to figure out if these are individual areas of damage or if any of the suspected tornadoes connect,” Hurley said.

An EF-0 tornado has winds of 65-85 mph.