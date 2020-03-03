1  of  2
Breaking News
At least 5 killed after tornado strikes Middle Tennessee Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; Widespread damage reported
Live Now
WATCH Good Morning Tennessee for breaking news, weather and sports

At least 5 killed after tornado strikes Middle Tennessee

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  At least two people were killed after a tornado passed through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

ASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —  At least five people were killed after a tornado passed through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.

Metro police reported the two victims were killed in East Nashville.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said three people were killed in the storms across the county.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter