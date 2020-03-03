At least 5 killed after tornado strikes Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least two people were killed after a tornado passed through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
ASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least five people were killed after a tornado passed through Middle Tennessee early Tuesday morning.
Metro police reported the two victims were killed in East Nashville.
The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said three people were killed in the storms across the county.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
