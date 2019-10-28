Athens lifts outdoor burn ban after recent rainfall

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – The City of Athens Fire Department announced Monday they are lifting an outdoor burn ban after much-needed rainfall in the area.

Several burn bans were enacted in East Tennessee in late September after a prolonged period of minimal rainfall. The city reminds residents that they abide by all state burning laws.

Any open outdoor burning must be approved and inspected by the shift supervisor on the day the burning will take place. To obtain a burn permit, please contact Fire Station 1 at 423-744-2763.

The city does not permit burning of leaves, major clearing projects greater than 10 cubic yards, tire or rubber products, vinyl siding or shingles, plastic, paper products including cardboard, asphalt roofing materials, demolition debris, building or construction materials, paint or aerosol cans, copper or electrical wires, and household trash. Athens does not allow burning after dark without approval of the on-duty shift supervisor. Projects larger than 10 cubic yards must be permitted by forced air pit burning.

“We also encourage everyone to use common sense when it comes to barbecuing with charcoal grills, smokers, and the use of outdoor fire pits.”

For more information, please contact Chief Brandon Ainsworth at 423-744-2700 ext. 5.