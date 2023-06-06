KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Athens man was arrested Sunday night after the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office said he fired a gun at deputies and crashed his vehicle.

Terry Lynn, 42, of Athens has been charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and driving under the influence.

Terry Lynn (McMinn County Sheriff’s Office)

According to Sheriff Joe Guy, around 8:30 p.m. on June 4, a deputy responded to a residence on County Road 616 for a disturbance report. Those in the residence identified Lynn as he drove towards the residence in an orange Dodge Dart according to a release from the MCSO.

The deputy on the scene and those at the residence reportedly watched Lynn point a gun out of his car window and fire a shot before speeding away, according to MCSO. The deputy attempted to find Lynn but was unable to.

“As the investigation continued, it was alleged that Mr. Lynn had previously been to the residence on County Road 616 earlier in the day, and had assaulted a female there,” said Guy. “This had resulted in an argument where Mr. Lynn allegedly left the residence claiming he would come back with a gun.”

Around 10:30 p.m., Guy said Lynn’s vehicle was spotted near the Polk County line on Dentville Road.

“The deputy attempted to stop the suspect, but the suspect may have fired another round at the deputy before crashing into a citizen’s truck at Highway 163, at which time the deputy discharged his firearm,” said Guy.

Lynn’s vehicle then stopped on County Road 850 near Old Salem Church, and deputies took Lynn into custody. Currently, he is at the McMinn Co Jail on a $150,000 bond.