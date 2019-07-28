Suspect dead after shot during an attempted home invasion in McMinn County

ATHENS, Tenn (WATE) An Athens man is dead after attempting to break into a residence and shooting at another person, according to the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a shots fired call at a residence on the 100 block of County Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Sante Mack, 39, was found lying in the yard with severe gunshot wounds, along with several other people at the residence.

“It appears that Mr. Mack had been at the residence earlier on Saturday evening, and had a previous relationship with one of the females who were there,” said Sheriff Guy.

Sheriff guy said that Mack had returned to the residence after midnight and was attempting to break into the house through a window. He was then confronted by the people inside and Mack assaulted one of the women with a gun and then fired a shot at them.

Jesse Applebee, 34, was armed and shot Mack, as the three women ran to another room in the home. Mack fell outside and the people in the residence then called 911.

Mack was transported to UT Hospital where he passed away from his injuries. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident, and no charges have been filed at this time.