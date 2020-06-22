Athens, Maryville drive-in theaters showing Garth Brooks concert event

(WATE) Tickets are on sale now for Garth Brooks’ one-night concert event this weekend.

The country music superstar is putting on the event at dozens of drive-in theaters across North America this Saturday. You can find tickets on Ticketmaster with general admission tickets at $100 per vehicle.

The concert will be shown at Maryville’s Parkway Drive-In. You can also catch the show at the Swingin’ Midway Drive-in in Athens, the Stateline Drive-In in Elizabethton and the Sparta Drive-in.

All you have to do is go to https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/732705, select your location, and purchase your ticket(s).

Brooks and his wife Trisha Yearwood performed a show in a mostly-empty Ryman Auditorium in April that was livestreamed across multiple Facebook pages.