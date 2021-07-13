Athens Police investigate after woman says man tried to grab her at grocery store

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — Police are investigating after a young woman reported an unknown man followed her around a grocery store and tried to grab her by the arm in the parking lot Monday night.

According to the Athens Police Department, officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident and spoke to the young woman, who said she was shopping in Food City around 8:45 p.m. when she noticed a man who appeared to be following her around the store.

When she exited the store, she said the man followed her into the parking lot and spoke to her, but she said she couldn’t understand him. He allegedly grabbed her by the arm, but she pulled away and got into her car and left.

Athens Police shared an image of the man, who is believed to be driving a white, box-shaped cargo van.

Police also said the investigation is ongoing and officers were still gathering facts. Officers are asking that anyone who may be able to identify the man to please contact the McMinn County Dispatch at (423) 745-7698.