Athens Police suspect one man in two convenience store robberies

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – Athens Police are investigating two convenience store robberies they say could have been carried out by the same person.

Athens Police said the Jiffy Mart on Congress Parkway was robbed Monday morning around 4 a.m. The Aztec Convenience Store on Eastanallee Avenue was robbed on Tuesday around 6 a.m.

Police said a weapon was shown during robbery at the Jiffy Mart.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing sunglasses, a surgical mask and a hat. The hat is described as either gray or khaki and appeared to have an orange Realtree decal on it.

If you have any information that could aid investigators or if you recognize this man, you’re asked to call the Athens Police dispatch at 423-745-7698.