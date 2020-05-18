Athens Police: ‘Unusually high volume’ of drug overdoses leads to 3 deaths

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — An “unusually high volume” of drug overdoses this month have left three dead.

The Athens Police Department said it working with the 10th Judicial District Task Force to learn where the drugs have come from. The city has seen 12 suspected drug overdoses where Narcan was administered in a span of nearly three weeks.

Officers have been issued additional Narcan as a result of the increase. APD Chief Cliff Couch said the increase is “concerning.”

“We’re doing everything we can to find out what’s behind it,” Couch said. “The dealers who peddled these drugs need to be held accountable.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 423-744-2700 and select option 2.

