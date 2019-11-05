Athens woman to turn herself in after she was accidentally released from jail early

ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) – The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office is asking a local woman to turn herself in after she was accidentally released from jail.

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office says an employee made a mistake and that let Ashley Hayes walk free early. Hayes was released from jail only 26 days into a 45-day sentence for a second-degree DUI. Now, the jail wants her back-all because of what the sheriff calls an employee error.

With a family not wanting to see Hayes behind bars, her sister admits Hayes is partially at fault for ending up behind bars in the first place.

“I don’t necessarily think she should be free to go because she still goes have a debt to pay,” sister Stephanie Coker said.

According to WTVC, Hayes says she is going to turn herself in Friday so she can be released ahead of the holidays.

Meanwhile, the McMinn County Sheriff’s Office says the employee who made the mistake will be reviewed and could face disciplinary measures.