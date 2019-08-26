AT&T workers in Knoxville go on strike after negotiations stall

Thousands of workers in the Southeast are on strike against AT&T, including right here in Tennessee.

The strike began at midnight on Friday, August 23.

The workers are members of the ‘Communications Workers of America’ or CWA. Here in Knoxville they were picketing on the corner of Broadway and Depot, near the AT&T building.

CWA says negotiations for its Southeast district have broken down and the company’s not sending anyone to the table who has the authority to make a deal.

“We’re just asking AT&T to bring people to the table that can actually agree to a contract,” said Ray Mehaffey, president of CWA Local 3805.

AT&T says it’s offered terms that would help workers be better off. It also says a strike is in no one’s best interest but it’ll keep working hard to serve its customers.