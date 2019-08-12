AT&T working to fix statewide outage of landline 911 calls

911 dispatch centers across Tennessee may be experiencing outages after an issue with AT&T.

According to Knox County emergency dispatch, they were informed by AT&T a cut fiber cable is causing outages for some landline 911 calls from certain area codes. There is no timetable for the issue to be resolved at this time.

The Kingston Police Department in Roane County also announced they were informed by AT&T about a statewide outage involving 911 calls from landlines.

Public advisement:AT&T has notified Central Dispatch that there is a statewide outage involving 911 calls from… Posted by Kingston Police Department on Monday, August 12, 2019

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.