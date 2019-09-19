Attempted first-degree murder suspect wanted by Hamblen Co. Sheriff’s Office

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – An attempted first-degree murder suspect is on the run and was being sought Thursday by the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office.

Brad Allen James Moore, 24, is wanted by sheriff’s officials and is presumed to be armed and dangerous. He is said to have a “violent history,” according to HCSO.

Moore is described as a white male with hazel eyes and brown hair, standing at 5’8″ and weighing 140 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or HCSO at 423-586-3781.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.