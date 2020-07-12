Attorney: Federal judge denies restraining order from Nashville bar owners against Metro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Attorney Bryan Lewis told News 2 the restraining order from Nashville bar owners against Metro has been denied.

Lewis, co-counsel for plaintiffs, said a Federal judge denied the retraining order filed by bar owners. The ruling stated the local health director has the authority to take such action during a pandemic.

The Local Spot, Harry O’s Steakhouse, Kid Rock’s Big Honkytonk, Honkytonk Central are a few of the bars that brought the motion.

The order requested Metro officials not be allowed to enter their businesses and shut them down, or prosecute against citations two those bars have already received.

Lewis said his clients are willing to follow restrictions, but they want the same rights as all other restaurants.

“They can have patrons come in, operate at 50% capacity, they can have people sit at tables where there’s proper social distancing and serve both alcohol and food and have entertainment if they want to,” Lewis said.